Iran produces anti-COVID19 Actemra

Speaking to IRNA, Heidar Mohammadi said in addition to Remdesivir, Actemra has been confirmed by the US Food and Drug Administration to help COVID-19 patients recover.

The drug has not yet joined the Iranian market and just a little of it was donated by China to Iran, he added.

Mohammadi noted that the subcutaneous injection of Actemra which is used for treating Rheumatism is now produced by an Iranian company.

He went on to say that intravenous injection of the drugs is used for coronavirus patients but the Food and Drug Administration of The Islamic Republic of Iran has not yet issued permits for it.

Mohammadi noted that Actemra will not be available in drugstores since it is used for severe COVID19 cases in hospital.

