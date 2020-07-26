Jul 27, 2020, 12:15 AM
Envoy: Iran ready to develop economic ties with Brazil's State of Paraná

Tehran, July 27, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi in a meeting with Governor of the State of Paraná Ratinho Júnior expressed Iran’s readiness for developing economic relations.

During the meeting both sides discussed ways to promote trade relations, especially in agricultural and petrochemical fields.

Gharibi called for taking advantage of capacities to confront coronavirus damages.

Meanwhile, Júnior said COVID19 outbreak has had impact on the economy of the State of Paraná, adding that creating more jobs is a priority.

He also stressed establishing cooperation with Iran.

Both sides reviewed economic cooperation and joint investment in nano-technology researches with participation of Brazilian agricultural research companies.

