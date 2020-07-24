Iran, Afghanistan review ways to complete Harat-Khaf railway

Afghan official with Herat Governor's Office Jilani Farhad told IRNA that a joint committee convened following the emphasis of the Afghan president to accelerate construction and completion of the project considering its significance to improve transit between Iran and Afghanistan.

Vahid Ghatali, the governor of Harat, appreciated the efforts made by the Iranian consulate in Harat to help accelerate the “national project”.

Construction of Harat-Khaf railway, which is underway in four parts and is 193 km, began in 2007.

Two parts of the railway (77km), which is located in Iran, has been completed a long time ago but the two other parts (116km), on the Afghan soil, are yet to be worked out.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish