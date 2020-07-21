Lavrov: No reason for extending Iran's arms embargo

He made the remarks in a press conference with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif late on Tuesday when he reiterated that the UN Security Council did not impose an arms embargo on Iran.

Noting that the regime will expire in October, Lavorv said that any attempt to extend it, especially restrictions for sending arms, is illegal.

The relevant article in Security Council Resolution 2231 is not only enacted provisionally, but also it is a gesture of goodwill by Iran and part of the agreement that has nothing to do with Iran's nuclear program.

For the same reason Russia's stance is clear and opposes any attempt in the field, Lovrov said.

The US intends to use the capacity of Resolution 2231 to extend arms embargo against Iran.

According to the resolution, the arms embargo on Iran will end in October.

