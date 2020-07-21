Lavrov hails Iran-Russia cooperation deal as significant

In a press conference with his visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, he added that 20 years have passed since the signing of this agreement during which various developments, threats and challenges to humanity, including terrorism, climate change and spread of viruses happened.

The Treaty on the Basis of Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed in Moscow on March 12, 2000, during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami and during his visit to Russia.

The treaty includes 21 articles and concluded for a period of ten years but it was extended for another ten years.

Zarif has also said that extension of the deal is on Iranian Foreign Ministry's agenda.

If the Russian friends are ready to have another long-term contract, it can also be examined, he said.

