Iran FM meets Dutch counterpart on way back from Portugal

Araqchi met with Caspar Veldkamp during a stopover in Amsterdam on his way back to Tehran after attending the 10th session of the United Nations Global Alliance of Civilizations in Portugal, IRNA cited a statement by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Thursday morning.

The two top diplomats discussed and exchanged views on international developments as well as issues of mutual interests.

Araqchi, who had traveled to Lisbon the attend and address the international event at the joint invitation from the UN Deputy Secretary-General and the Portuguese Foreign Minister, met with a number of foreign counterparts and participants during and on the sidelines of the meeting,

The Iranian foreign minister also held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed regional issues, especially humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli genocidal war there.

