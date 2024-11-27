4,637 operations against Zionist enemy were conducted: Hezbollah

IRNA cited a Hezbollah statement on Wednesday that showed the resilience of the resistance fighters over the past one year in the face of Zionist aggression against the country and said there were an average of 11 operations per day against the regime’s positions.

The Lebanese fighters carried out 1,666 operations since Zionists launched their ground invasion on September 17, 2024, with an average of 23 operations per day targeting the bases of the regime's army as well as cities and towns from the Lebanese border to a depth of 150 kilometers in the occupied Palestinian territories.

During this period, dozens of military, security, intelligence, strategic and sensitive bases of the Zionist regime were attacked with ballistic, pinpoint, precision missiles and drones, the statement said, adding that more than 130 Israeli soldiers were killed and over 1,250 others injured since October 1, 2024.

During the same period, the resistance fighters were able to destroy 59 tanks, 11 military bulldozers, two jeeps, two armored personnel carriers and two enemy military vehicles as well as short down 6 Hermes 450 drones and 2 Hermes 900 drones and a quadcopter.

The statement further said that this figure does not include the damage and casualties inflicted on the Israeli enemy during the attack on their bases, garrisons, cities and settlements inside occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah emphasized that during the ground attack of the Zionist regime, the enemy was unable to establish its presence in any of the frontline villages and cities, adding that the only advance of the enemy on the front was in the towns of Al-Bayada and Shama in the west, which also turned into a graveyard for the enemy tanks and soldiers.

