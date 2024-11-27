Nov 28, 2024, 12:00 AM
Iran FM: Hezbollah shattered myth of Israel's invincibility

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has once again shattered myth of Israel's invincibility.

Araghchi made the remark on Wednesday night on his X account, hours after a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Hezbollah, ending more than a year of fighting that intensified since mid-September after the regime escalated airstrikes on Lebanon and launched a ground offensive, prompting fierce resistance from Hezbollah.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded for a ceasefire after the regime’s suffered heavy losses in southern Lebanon.

“Over the past year, Netanyahu has milked US taxpayers of tens of billions of dollars to fund his war crimes, all while enjoying full US military support and political cover. He was still forced to plead for a ceasefire, after heavy casualties in southern Lebanon”, said Araghchi.

“Hezbollah once again shattered myth of Israel's invincibility. High time for Israel to accept defeat in Gaza too”, he added.

