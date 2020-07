Mousavi Majd was sentenced to death by the court of justice according to Iran’s Judiciary’s spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili.

Esmaeili said that Mousavi Majd had betrayed the location of commander of the Qods forces command headquarters in Iraq fighting ISIS terrorist group.

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani died by the US terrorist attack against motorcade of the commander and his companions.

