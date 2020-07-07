MP notes Iran's gas dispute with Turkmenistan is of no importance

Reacting to a report that Iran was ruled to pay $2 million to Turkmenistan following the gas dispute with Iran, Fereydoun Abbasi said on Tuesday that Iran's agreement with Turkmenistan is a normal agreement between the two neighboring countries, in fact, because the gas supply to the northern provinces is cheaper by importing gas from Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Oil took this step.

The head of the Energy Commission of the parliament highlighted that at one point, the Ministry of Oil paid for gas imported from Turkmenistan by providing technical and engineering services, but Turkmenistan refused to receive services and goods after a while, while banking sanctions disrupted our cash payments to Turkmenistan.

Abbasi said that according to the Swiss court's ruling, Iran's delay in paying gas bills to Turkmenistan was punishable by a fine, adding that Turkmenistan is not satisfied with the quality of services and goods received, so part of this fine is due to this.

The MP went on to say that paying fine to Turkmenistan does not cause significant damage to Iran, because it is as if we have taken a loan from Turkmenistan with a low-interest rate.

