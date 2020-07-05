Zarif to showcase his dynamic diplomacy in 'Mediterranean Dialogues'

Earlier on Saturday, the Italian diplomatic mission in Tehran in a Twitter message said: "We're pleased 2 announce that on July 6, 6:30PM (Tehran Time) Dr. @JZarif is joining #Med2020 Virtual Dialogues."

"A conversation with @paolo_magri [Executive Vice-President and Director of ISPI ] on foreign policy issues hosted by @ispionline in coop w/ @ItalyMFA, @ItalyinIran & @IPIS_Iran," it added.

According to its official website, "Mediterranean Dialogues is the annual high-level initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI (Italian Institute for International Political Studies) in Rome with the aim to rethink traditional approaches to the area complementing analyses of current challenges with new ideas and suggestions and to draft a new "positive agenda", addressing shared challenges at both the regional and the international levels.

Despite the fact that the event is to focus on coronavirus and its challenges in the world, Zarif is expected to criticize the US maximum pressure approach and Trump Administration's destructive policies in various fields.

EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell will also address the MED2020 on July 14.

9376**2050

