Pres. Rouhani hands over gifts as assets to Museum of Fine Arts

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Reza Kargar who is the manages museum affairs in the ministry said that President Rouhani has suggested donating the gifts which have been to the Iranian presidents in the course of time to the museum.

He added that showcasing the gifts in an independent museum is an ordinary method adopted by many countries; since these awards belong to the nation and will become a part of the country's heritage.

Earlier on Monday, vice minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Mohammad Hassan Talebian said that president Rouhani has announced his decision to hand over the gifts the Iranian presidents have so far received to the ministry.

He noted that for a brand-new initiative, a board of trustees assigned by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts will take care of the donated gifts.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish