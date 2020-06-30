Tehran Museums to showcase 8 Ilkhani terracottas

Speaking to IRNA, Hamid Vakilbashi said these terracottas date back to the 150-year-old Ilkhani era (5th -7th centuries AH).

Terracotta, terra cotta or terra-cotta, a type of earthenware, is a clay-based unglazed or glazed ceramic, where the fired body is porous.

He added that five other examples of these works are now stored in the National Museum of Iran and Glassware and Ceramic Museum of Iran.

He said that these terracottas are also now stored in Victoria and Albert Museum, the UK, adding that showcasing such a collection will indicate the geographical and historical richness of Iran.

The important point in these terracottas is the use of glaze and enamel technique in them, he noted.

