Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 30

- Zarif: US first country in UN history punishing law-abiding states

Iran’s foreign minister on Monday slammed the US for urging the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal to violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

- Iran denies paying fines to Turkmenistan over gas imports deal

The Iranian Oil Ministry has rejected media reports it has been fined by the International Court of Arbitration (ICC) over a gas import deal with Turkmenistan.

- Iran’s envoy to Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi which resulted in killing of five defenseless people.

- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, others

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others for assassinating top general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, a local prosecutor said Monday.

- UN rights chief: Zionist regime’s annexation ‘illegal’

The United Nations top human rights official Michelle Bachelet has called on the Zionist regime to halt its ‘illegal’ plans to annex part of occupied Palestinian territory in the West Bank and warned it could lead to deadly clashes.

- Iran remain unchanged at FIVB World Ranking

The Iranian national volleyball team remained in eighth place at the FIVB Men’s Senior World Ranking.

- “Walnut Tree” stills recall Sardasht chemical attack victims’ pain, grief

Stills taken by Majid Talebi on the set of the acclaimed movie “Walnut Tree” are on view in an exhibition in Tehran to recall the pain and grief the victims suffered from the Iraqi chemical attack on Iran’s Sardasht in 1987.

- Esteghlal slip up in IPL title race

Esteghlal football team missed two crucial points as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Saipa in Iran Professional League (IPL) Monday night.

- MEK terror group funded by American taxpayers’ money: Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says American taxpayers’ money funds the (Mojahedin-e Khalgh) MEK terrorist group.

- Share market logs big fall

Tehran stocks stumbled to break above the psychological 1.5 million points on Monday and shed more than 10,000 points bucking a 10-session bullish trend.

- Daily virus deaths rise to record high

I ran registered a record high in daily fatalities from the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, as the country began to feel the inevitable consequences of large-scale reopenings.

- 2,500 commercial cards suspended

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization suspended 2,500 commercial ID cards after their owners failed to heed government warnings regarding the return of overseas export currency earnings, head of the TPO said.

