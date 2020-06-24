EU spox: Borrell not to spare any efforts to preserve JCPOA

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Stano said that the EU's support for the IAEA Board's resolution last week on Iran's cooperation with the IAEA and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) are two separate issues.

He said the EU continues to fully support the work of the IAEA in monitoring and verifying the entirety of Iran’s nuclear activities.

He noted that the EU also supports all efforts to facilitate the IAEA in carrying out its mandate; said adding, Iran should cooperate with the IAEA in full and in a timely manner in line with its safeguards agreements.

He underlined that this is separate from the JCPOA, which we strongly support, and EU High Representative Borrell as coordinator continues to spare no efforts to preserve the agreement.

In spite of serious opposition by Russia and China, E3's anti-Iran resolution was approved in the IAEA BoG meeting.

In their statement, the European troika under the support of the US has urged Iran to stop preventing the IAEA inspectors from having access to two sites in Iran.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi lambasted IAEA Board of Governors' political resolution as an unconstructive, irresponsible and unacceptable act, saying that the UK, France and Germany's move with regard to the resolution is strongly condemned.

"Magnifying the Agency's requests by some governments, led by the US, is a clear attempt to create a new crisis for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," he said, noting that the basis of such requests by the IAEA is questionable.

Mousavi called on members of the board of governors to be vigilant against the US and Zionist regime's attempts to reopen the old forged cases that had previously been proven baseless and closed by the entity itself.

The resolution is a clear excessive demand by the US and the three European states, and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any excessive ambitions by any country or organization.

Mousavi also reiterated that the authors of this resolution are responsible for the tension in relations between Iran and the IAEA, and these countries must accept the consequences of this action.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the international deal between Iran and the six world powers.

Then, he re-imposed illegal sanctions against Iran in November 2018, the sanctions which as he said were at the highest level.

Reciprocally, Iran started reducing commitments to the JCPOA from the first anniversary of the US withdrawal.

Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA was taken based on Articles 26 and 36.

Then, Iran set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

