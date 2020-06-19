Zarif advises E3 not to be accessory for JCPOA enemies

"BoG should not allow JCPOA enemies to jeopardize Iran's supreme interests," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"E3 should not be an accessory, after failing own JCPOA duties," he added.

"We've nothing to hide. More inspections in Iran over last 5 yrs than in IAEA history," he noted.

"An agreeable solution is possible, but Res will ruin it," Zarif reiterated.

Earlier, speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Zarif said we will not let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to become a tool for ending Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has always behaved with full transparency with the IAEA, he said arguing that 15 reports of the IAEA have indicated that Iran has always been committed.

We will not let Iran be subject to investigation the documents of which are based on spying claims, he noted.

Iran will give a suitable response if the IAEA wants to take advantage of illogical ways, Zarif reiterated.

Top Iranian diplomat said it will be regretful for the UN Secretariat and the IAEA if they tend to move in line with killing the JCPOA.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish