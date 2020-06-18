Iran envoy warns IAEA BoG over lack of prudence 

“Vienna is almost the last bastion of multilateralism that was able to maintain its true spirit in recent years, but unfortunately it will be a forgotten story if the IAEA Board does not show enough prudence this week," Gharibabadi was quoted by the Permanent Mission of the Iran in Vienna as saying on Thursday.

He had earlier warned that any political decision by abusing the Board of Governors would weaken cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters that despite Iranian extened cooperation with the IAEA, the three European countries are lobbying with the Board of Governors to pass a resolution about the Agency's two requests for access.

"While Iran is cooperating extensively and constructively with the Agency, drafting a resolution with the purpose of asking Iran to cooperate and fulfill the two demands of the IAEA is a regrettable and completely non-constructive action."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reportedly made allegations of undeclared nuclear activities in two places in Iran.

Meanwhile, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said that the agency continues to verify non-diversion of Iran's declared nuclear material and evaluate the absence of undeclared materials and activities in accordance with the safeguards agreement.

As Iran had also announced that it would continue to cooperate with the Agency “as in the past”, Grossi said that IAEA has observed no changes in the level of cooperation by Iran in relation to Agency verification and monitoring activities under the JCPOA.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the international deal between Iran and the six world powers.

Then, he re-imposed illegal sanctions against Iran in November 2018, the sanctions which as he said were at the highest level.

Reciprocally, Iran started reducing commitments to the JCPOA from the first anniversary of the US withdrawal.

Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA was taken based on Articles 26 and 36.

Then, Iran set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

