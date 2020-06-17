Jun 17, 2020, 10:25 PM
No convincing evidence on Iran's alleged role in Aramco attack, Russia says

Moscow, June 17, IRNA - There is no convincing evidence in a UN report on Iran's alleged involvement in attack on Saudi oil fields, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Maria Zakharova told a weekly news conference at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday: The staff at the United Nations Secretariat based on whom the UN Secretary-General's report on Iran's involvement in the attack on Saudi oil facilities has been compiled were not allowed to do so.

The Russian diplomat also said that three European countries tried to launch a trigger mechanism last January based on baseless information about Iran, but the Joint Commission of the JCPOA did not approve the move.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report that cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and the international airport in Saudi Arabia last year had an "Iranian origin".

