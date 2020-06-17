COVID-19 recovered number reaches to 154,812

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Wednesday reported the latest data on the coronavirus in the country and the deaths caused by the virus.

She said that according to the definitive laboratory findings and over the past 24 hours in the country, 2,612 new patients with COVID-19 were diagnosed in the country and the number of patients infected with this disease reached 195,051.

The Spokeswoman said, "Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, 120 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives, and 9,065 people have lost their lives in the country to date."

The official stated, "2,789 patients are in a critical condition."

So far, around 1,319,902 COVID-19 diagnosis tests have been conducted in the country," the Health Ministry spokeswoman said.

The official for the Ministry of Health said that the provinces of Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kermanshah, Hormuzgan and Kordestan are in the red status.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish