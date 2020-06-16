Jun 16, 2020, 6:07 PM
Lavrov undermines US attempts to extend Iran's arms embargo

Lavrov undermines US attempts to extend Iran's arms embargo

Moscow, June 16, IRNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the US with regard to the situation of Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying the US attempts to extend arms embargo on Iran will not have a future for implementation.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lavrov said JCPOA and the UNSCR 2231 which verified the deal have in fact one single objective.

But the US which quit the JCPOA created obstacles for implementing the international agreement by other parties, he added.

This is while, the US is trying to extend arms embargo with the claim of participating in the nuclear deal, Lavrov noted.

We will try to implement international regulations, he reiterated.

Updating……

