Iran's volleyball player joins Slovenian Premier League

Tehran, June 11, IRNA- Head of the Department for Sport and the Young Affairs of Mahabad Qarni Mostafapour said on Thursday that Mahabad's volleyball player and international volleyball coach Ako Karimi has joined the technical staff of the Slovenian Premier League team, ACH VOLLEY.

In an interview with IRNA, Mostafapour said that according to the official announcement of the ACH VOLLEY club page in Slovenia, Mahabad's athlete was added to the team's technical staff as a coach.

Mostafapour added that Karimi will sit on the bench of ACH VOLLEY volleyball team as the youngest coach in the history of Iranian volleyball in the Champions League of European clubs and the Premier League of a European country.

Slovenia's ACH VOLLEY volleyball team is the most honorable club team in the country, with a record of 17 Premier League and 12 FA Cup titles, he further noted.

