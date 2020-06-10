Unrealistic images of US falling, IRGC commander says

The US is tearing apart the image it has created of itself; he said, adding that the country has presented itself with appealing concepts, but those painful realities of American society are being disclosed.

They saw themselves as the cradle of freedom, authority, as well as human rights, but all the symbols have disappeared.

Everything they sought to make fun of Iran to undermine its revolution is being carried out on them, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated that the Iranian ships moved in the high seas from the Persian Gulf to Venezuela that indicates the country’s authority.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish