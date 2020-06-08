Iranian tourism agencies resume working as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Vali Teymouri, the deputy head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, also said that all tourism sites except for hot water springs have already reopened.

Some 4.1 million nights of stay at Iranian hotels have been registered between May 21 and June 5, he said.

Some 430,000 travels have also taken place in the country during the mentioned period, the official added.

He noted that more than 26,000 inspections have been carried out in the 16-day period in order to ensure the observation of health protocols in the Iranian tourism sites.

