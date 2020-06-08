US must rebuild all it ruined to gain Iran's confidence: gov't spox says

Talking to the press on Monday, he also commented on the offer of the US President Donald Trump to begin talks with Iran as the US presidential election looms.

He said: "I would like to remind all of the fact that the presidential election in the United States is an internal issue in which Iran seeks no interest. We would decide in line with our own national interests and not taking into consideration the US officials' behavior which is against diplomatic norms, regardless of America's internal matters."

He added: "We see no signs that US president's tweets are true. A true determination by the US government for serious and productive negotiations has signs that cannot be discerned in these remarks. We have previously said that If the US is enthusiastic to talks with Iran, it can return to the negotiating table it has already left, with countries remained in the JCPOA."

Expressing pessimism over Trump's offer of an agreement which he referred to as a political game, Rabiei also said: "The United States knows what the right things are to do to reach proper conditions and develop successful diplomacy with Iran. We have repeatedly announced in the past that we have lost confidence in honesty, seriousness and productivity of negotiations [with the US] and they must rebuild whatever they have ruined to correct the situation."

