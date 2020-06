Alavi expressed regret that the outbreak of coronavirus prevented lovers of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini from participating in his shrine.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictator powers across the world.

9376**2050

