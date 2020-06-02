Envoy: Italy committed to developing ties with Iran

Referring to damages imposed on Iran and Italy by coronavirus, he assured that by resisting and relying on sacrifice spirit both countries will not only overcome this challenge but also become stronger than ever.

He also reminded deep and long-standing relations between Iran and Italy, saying both sides have ancient civilizations and a great background of interactions.

Perrone said Italy is one of Iran’s partners in commercial and economic fields, adding that both sides are now developing cultural, art, and scientific relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Italian diplomat pointed to civil art project which gathers Iranian and Italian artists to present their works on the outer wall of Iranian ambassador residence.

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, Italian cinema week which was supposed to be held in Tehran, Kish and Shiraz was postponed, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Giuseppe Perrone expressed his empathy with Iranians and thanked them for their hospitality and kindness.

