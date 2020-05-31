Six 7,000-year-old artifacts unearthed in Central Iran: Alborz

The ancient site of Moshe Lan is located in Ismail Abad village on vicinity of Savojbolagh County, Alborz province.

Behrouz Omrani, said in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of a visit to the historic hill of Moshe Lan on Sunday that after archeology studies, the field was determined by creating 26 speculations about the site in different directions. Pottery and Bone Data from the Fifth Millennium BC. Six complete pottery vessels probably belonging to a fifth millennium burial including base vessels, pottery and pottery jars with red gutter with geometric and animal motifs (goat pattern) in the type It was unique.

He said that following the valuable ancient artifacts were unearthed in the new excavations of the Iranian Cultural Heritage University, it was decided to re-study the area and the historical hill of Moshe Lan, Ismail Abad village.

