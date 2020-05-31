Iran says Islamic system has become influential int'l player

Islamic system has strategically become stronger, Qalibaf said in his speech to the Majlis formal session this morning.

Talking of the existing problems, the speaker said the new Iranian parliament took office at a time when the Islamic Republic faces a package of opportunities and threats; meanwhile, it started work to solve the problems through unity and solidarity.

On May 28, Qalibaf with 230 votes out of a total of 264 was elected as new speaker for the new Parliament whose representatives were elected after the February elections in Iran.

Today, the truth is undeniable that the Islamic Republic has resisted to the enemies for four decades without stepping back from its aspirations, Qalibaf noted.

Iran's regional power that grows day by day has led the Islamic Republic be a symbol of resistance against the arrogant powers.

The 11th round of the Iranian Parliament opened on May 27 at a ceremony in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani.

Concerning the parliament's stance on the United States, Qalibaf said the strategy of the Majlis is compatible with the path of Lt General Soleimani, the path which started from Iranian reciprocal action against US airbase of Ainal Asad in western Iraq, continued after defeating the US torn-out glory which will culminate by exit of all American forces from the region.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander, and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two motorcades were targeted and assassinated in the US terrorist attack on January 3.

Further, he said the parliament should focus on relations with friendly states.

At the end, he underlined the importance of transparency in parliamentary affairs.

