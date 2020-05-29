AFC names Iran’s Azadi Stadium best ground in Asia

“Built as the center-piece of the hosting of the 1974 Asian Games, Azadi Stadium in Tehran is the home venue for the Islamic Republic of Iran national team as well as domestic heavyweights Persepolis and Esteghlal,” AFC reported.

“The bowl-shaped structure, which helps create a vibrant and often intimidating atmosphere, sits within the Azadi Sports Complex, which also contains an aquatics center and several other sporting venues,” it added.

Opened in 1971, the record attendance was set in September 1997 as a crowd of 120,000 attended the 1998 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Azadi Sports Complex is not only a stadium but a symbol of culture, art and Iranian creativity.



This stadium is regarded as a multipurpose one in both Asia and the world.

