Iran appreciates Venezuela for escorting oil tankers

Second Iranian oil tanker named Forest arrived late on Tuesday in Venezuela's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) under the escort by Sukhoi Su-30 and F-16 Fighter Jets.

Through a twitter post, Soltani described such escort deserving appreciation.

Bravery and professional measure of Venezuela's armed forces to escort and protect the Iranian oil tankers, which brought security to the crew, was appreciated by Iran and the world as well, Soltani wrote.

Two days ago, first Iranian oil tanker "Fortune" docked at El Palito refinery ignoring the US threat.

Censuring the US for its policies on creating tension, Soltani said arrival of the Iranian tankers in Venezuela which is under the US sanctions was to make the aggressive administration of the United States heed its commitments to the international responsibilities and respect free trade regulations.

From years ago, the international community has waited for such a victory over the US policies, Soltani added.

Meanwhile, In a twitter message, Chief of Staff of the Command headquarters of Venezuela Jesus Suárez Chourio said that escorting the Iranian tanker to reach a safe port is a historic event and also a remarkable move.

In related development, Venezuela's Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino López had already said that bringing about security to Iranian oil tankers is on the agenda.

Reportedly, the third Iranian oil tanker "Faxon" entered the Venezuelan territorial waters on Tuesday night.

Two other Iranian tankers are "Petunia" and "Clavel" that will reach Venezuela until June 1.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish