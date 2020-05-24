Iran, Iraq vow fierce campaign against terrorism

International resolve to fight terrorism surfaced in a meeting of Iran’s Military Attaché Brigadier-General Mostafa Moradian and Iraq’s Minister of Interior Othman al-Ghanemi in presence of Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi.

In the meeting that was held on Sunday, Masjedi congratulated al-Kazemi on Eid al-Fitr and wished success for the new Iraqi prime minister.

They discussed numerous issues, including coronavirus, acceleration in coordination of consular affairs, and cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in fighting terrorism.

Masjedi said in the meeting that Iran is ready to help Iraq in different fields.

Referring to Iran’s assistance to Iraq to fight Daesh (the ISIS), al-Ghanami said Iraq is ready to cooperate with Iran in different fields including fighting terrorism.

