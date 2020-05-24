Zarif hopes victory over Israeli occupation, unfair sanctions on Iran

On the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, we ask God for success for our Islamic nation in its continuous march towards unity, pride, dignity and towards building its bright human civilizational model, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

We are firmly confident in the capabilities of this nation and that the sacrifices of its people will be in the coming days, feasts of victory over occupation, domination and unjust sanctions, he added.

Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the advent of Shawwal and the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

