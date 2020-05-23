May 23, 2020, 8:37 PM
Supreme Leader pardons, commutes prison terms of 3,721 inmates

Tehran, May 23, IRNA – On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted prison terms of 3,721 inmates sentenced by various Iranian courts.

The pardon was granted at the request of the Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeesi on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivities in Islam, is the first day of Shawwal month. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Article 110 of the Islamic Republic Constitution grants the Supreme Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

