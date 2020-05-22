Ayatollah Khamenei to deliver speech on International Quds Day

Deputy Head of the Coordinating Council for the Islamic Publicity Nosratollah Lotfi said on Sunday May 17 that Ayatollah Khamenei will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon. The speech will be covered live by TV and radio.

He added that the coronavirus epidemic has imposed some restrictions on the rallies of Quds International Day, but the ceremonies will be held in a special way to keep the day alive.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, posted a series of tweets on Wednesday, censuring the Israeli regime for its crimes, including appropriating Palestinian lands, and disregard for international law.

The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty & understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace because the Zionists seek to expand their territories & will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied.

6125**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish