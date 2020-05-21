Guardian Council approves Majlis bill to confront Zionist regime's plots

The approval was announced by spokesman for the Guardian Council Abbas Ali Kdkhodaei through a twitter message.

The bill was discussed on Wednesday and nothing found in it against the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kadkhodaei wrote.

On May 12, Iranian lawmakers approved a double-urgency bill that will take proportionate measures towards the Israeli plots against international and regional peace and security.

The bill with 43 votes in favor and no "No" votes includes 16 articles which have predicted measures to be taken against the Israeli acts putting international peace at jeopardy.

The legislation passed by the parliament needs the Guardian Council confirmation to come into law.

If the bill is confirmed by the Council, it will be sent to Presidential Office to take executive force. Otherwise, it should be re-discussed in Majlis.

Guardian Council's key duty is to interpret the Islamic Republic’s Constitution.

Articles of anti-Zionist bill underline important questions some of which are as follows:

** All national bodies with all their capacities are obliged to confront with the Zionist regime hostile measures, war mongering and terrorist moves, settlement and human blockade in Palestine.

** Support for the Holy Quds as the capital of Palestine has to be extended.

** Iranian government is responsible for supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

** Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is responsible for producing movies revealing the Zionist regime's atrocity crimes.

To follow up implementation of the anti-Zionist regime plan, a committee will be formed to present report on the process of implementation every three months.

Ministry of Intelligence is responsible for holding the related meetings on the issue, of course when the law takes effect.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish