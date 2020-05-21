Iran President says Iran will not let White House autocrats smile

Iran will well breeze through the problems and not let the US wrong policies get effective, President Rouhani said in his address to a ceremony held via a video-conference on launch of the first jacket of the South Pars Phase 11 in south of Iran.

Sanctions and unprecedented pressures cannot bring the Iranian nation to their knees, the president said.

Talking of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed near 320,000 across the world, and more than 7,100 in Iran, the president said the COVID-19 cannot bring to a halt "our manufacturing sector".

Of course, coronavirus and US pressures may affect the process of achievement, but they cannot stop it, the president noted.

We continue our production

Iran will pass the difficulties, and will help others remove their problems, he said, adding that Iran has always been friend to the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Elsewhere, the president highlighted the important projects being implemented in the southeastern Iranian strategic port of Chabahar.

Having joint borders with two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chabahar can be a route to join Indian Ocean and Africa to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), President Rouhani said.

Also about the South Pars gas field- North Dome- shared with Qatar, the president said all projects related to the field have been implemented and the Phase 11 will be launched soon to complete the whole project.

South Pars is the world’s largest gas field with an area of 9,700 square kilometers.

He further hailed giant oil projects being implemented in West Karoun oil fields in southwest of the country.

A new port is under construction in the Sea of Oman that will be used for exports of oil after completion, the president concluded.

