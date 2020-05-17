Khayyam valuable role model for scholars, young generation, Iranian minister says

Congratulating on the occasion of May 17 as Hakim Omar Khayyam Neyshabouri National Day, Moonesan added that Iran has long been aware of the sage people who have generously spread their knowledge, literature as well as wisdom to all over the world.

He further noted that Khayyam is one of the most prominent figures in the sky of Iranian culture whose great character is the link between science and wisdom, Iranian and Islamic literature, and knowledge.

Moonesan stated that Khayyam is a literary and scientific figure who has mixed science and literature and despite of his few poems, he is one of the most celebrated Iranian poets in the world. The number of Khayyam’s books that have been translated are the most.

He reiterated that undoubtedly recognizing the Islamic-cultural identities in Iran is one of the most crucial and fundamental ways to strengthen our national identity as well as national pride.

Perhaps it is safe to say that no poet like Khayyam, the Persian poet of the fifth and sixth Hejra centuries, and the 11th century AD, with such a small amount of poems - a collection of 200 Rubaiyat- could affect worldwide to this extent.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish