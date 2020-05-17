Official: Turkmenistan can take advantage of Chabahar Port’s capacity for transit

Speaking in a video conference with Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales, Ahmad Ali Mouhebati said Sistan-Balouchestan Province, especially Chabahar, enjoys many capacities in trade, economic and commercial fields.

Chabahar is connected to the open waters and plays a major role in developing trade, he added.

Sistan-Balouchestan is considered an important opportunity for domestic and foreign investors, he said, adding that executive systems will make all their efforts for starting economic activities.

Elaborating on investment opportunities in the Sistan-Balouchestan Province and Chabahar, Mouhebati called for Turkmen economic activists’ investment and participation.

Arbab Khales, meantime, expressed his readiness for maintaining coordination for Turkmen officials’ visit to Chabahar.

He noted that investment delegations will visit the capacities of Chabahar Port.

In the meantime, Head of Iranian Foreign Ministry in Chabahar Free Zone Hamid Reza Toosi said Chabahar with its important trade capacities and also Shahid Beheshti Port enjoying 8.5m tons capacity of loading and unloading per year can play important role in promoting trade.

Chabahar, as Iran’s only ocean port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and in fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated developing Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn berthed in one week.

The geographical location and the current atmosphere in Iran for developing Chabahar Port have made the Iranian port play a major role in national and international arenas.

