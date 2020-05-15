Ferdowsi not belonging to past, new word for all ages

In a note marking Persian Language and Ferdowsi Commemoration Day titled 'Who builds history', he wrote, "We often believe that our history was made by warriors, rulers and conquerors, and that they are the ones who have shaped the identity of our land. However, history is not a diary. History is intertwined with culture and passed on to future generations."

"I think it is the writers, poets, painters, musicians and architects who build our national history and identity," he said.

Ferdowsi is undoubtedly the shining star of our Iranian identity and creator of a common ground among all of Iranians, he reiterated.

Rabiei further noted that knowledge and power composed by Ferdowsi at a time when the countries were captured by sword is a theory which transcends his time and serves as a guide for all generations.



