Iran marks Nakba Day, misery for Palestinians by emergence of occupying regime

The occupying regime came to existence by the hostile moves through occupying, committing aggression and crimes against the real owners of the land, and then further displaced the Palestinians by building and expanding Zionist settlements during over seven decades of occupation, the statement said.

On May 14, 1948 Palestine witnessed one of the most painful events in the history of Islam and the world, and since then, its residents have not experienced peace and comfort, it added.

The statement noted that Zionism has ruled the land of Palestine and spread to West Asia over the past 72 years.

It further noted that on this day, Zionist immigrants killed Palestinians, men and women, young and old, and innocent children, and forced them to leave their homes on the pretext of deviant and racist ideas.

The Zionist regime has desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque, Judaization of Qods and the West Bank; it said adding, continuation of the siege of the Gaza Strip, illegal annexation of the occupied Golan Heights as well as attempts to annex large parts of the West Bank has been the regime’s measures.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announces full solidarity with the aspirations of the Palestinians and pays homage to the martyrs of the path of freedom and the first qibla of Muslims, the statement stated.

Rejecting compromise plans such as the Century deal, Iran calls on the international organizations, particularly the United Nations to put an end to the occupation of of Palestine and Holy Qods, it pointed out.

Iran calls for preparing the ground for the return of Palestinians to their homeland and holding a referendum with the participation of the main inhabitants, including Muslims, Christians as well as Jews and forming an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, it said.

Urging the Islamic Republic of Iran's steadfast stance in support of the liberation struggles of the Palestinians, Iran’s Foreign Ministry regards Palestine to be the number one issue in the Islamic world, in spite of all the conspiracies to forget it, the statement added.

The Ministry calls on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Islamic states and nations, as well as other freedom loving nations to take initiatives to support the Palestinians resolve to liberate their land.

