Probe underway over Konarak vessel’s tragedy, Army spokesman

Brigadier-General Shahin Taghikhani said that foreign media are trying to spread rumors in this regard as they usually do so about the events.

Saying that people should receive the news from reliable sources, Taghikhani added that the rumors are very “irrelevant and primitive”.

Denying the rumor about the vessel having been hit by Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, he said enemy media are spread such rumors to weaken the IRGC’s place and the Ministry of Defense.

He said that the Navy has carried military exercises with two big powers, i.e. Russia and China some months ago, which is an honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran and helped boost preparedness of the Navy.

Regarding the upcoming meeting of Indian Ocean countries meeting, he said that Iran is to chair the meeting, which is an honor.

During military drills, because the conditions are like those of real wars, there naturally are some dangers and tragic things may happen.

Some 19 Navy crew were killed and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistic vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday when a number of Navy vessels were conducting exercises near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports, the Navy said in a statement on Monday.

