Iran condemns Kabul terrorist attacks

Tehran, May 12, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned terrorist attacks on a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday.

Mousavi referred to the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar and Laghman, which resulted in martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent Afghans and expressed concern over the spread of violence in Afghanistan.

Expressing solidarity with the Afghan government and people, especially the survivors of the recent incidents, he called on all forces involved in the military conflicts to prepare ground for talks and lasting peace in Afghanistan by halting any military operation  in honor of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, terrorists attacked mosque, maternity hospital and a funeral ceremony, killing and injuring at least 60 people.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet.

