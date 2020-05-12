Call for articles on Shams and Mawlana's Intl' conference kicks off

The Shams Tabrizi Tomb Institute, in collaboration with the Iranian Institute of Wisdom and Philosophy , and the Scientific Association of Islamic Mysticism of Iran, in collaboration with a number of other scientific institutions, announced today (Tuesday), that the 6th International Conference on Shams and Mawlana will be hosted by Khoy, West Azerbaijan.

University faculty members, students of Persian language and literature, and other humanities majors who specialize in essay or writing conferences can participate in this international conference.

Those interested in submitting an article can send their papers to the association's e-mail to info @anjoman-erfan.com by July 2020.

6125**2050

