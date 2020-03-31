Closure of Tabriz tourist attractions in Tabriz due to coronavirus

Tourist attractions of Tabriz in northeastern Iran have been temporarily closed in a bid to join the public campaign of Social Distancing to contain coronavirus.Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, March 31, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Yousefi.
6125**1416
