Closure of Tabriz tourist attractions in Tabriz due to coronavirus

Tourist attractions of Tabriz in northeastern Iran have been temporarily closed in a bid to join the public campaign of Social Distancing to contain coronavirus.Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, March 31, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Yousefi.

