Isfahan's Grand Bazaar closure in time of coronavirus

The Grand Bazaar is a historical market located in Isfahan, Iran, also known as the Qeysarriyeh Bazaar, Qeysarie bazaar or Soltani bazaar. The main commercial activities in the Qeysarieh bazaar are carpet and kilim selling. The bazaar was one of the greatest and luxurious trading centers in the Safavid era. But this year and nowadays, with the outbreak of coronavirus and the risk of the virus, people staying in their homes. Isfahan, March 25, 2020, IRNA/ Rasoul Shojaei.

6125**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish