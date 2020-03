Chahar Bagh Boulevard is a historical avenue in Isfahan constructed in the Safavid era of Iran. The avenue, historically, is the most famous in all of Persia. But this year and nowadays, with the outbreak of coronavirus and the risk of the virus, people staying in their homes. Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2020, IRNA/Rasoul Shojaei.

