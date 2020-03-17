Coronavirus screening underway at terminals

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of a highway in the Iranian capital.

He added that the people are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and traffic.

He said that National Headquarters for campaign against corona epidemic has not decided roads closure or traffic bans.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education conducts screening electronically and remotely, Eslami said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the government adopted plan for public screening in different provinces as of March 17 to contain corona epidemic.

The move to screen the people is to be taken in coordination with Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health and Medical Education, President Rouhani said at the anti-coronavirus national headquarters meeting.

