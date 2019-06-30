French Orientalist awarded honorary membership of Persian Academy

In a ceremony jointly hosted by Iran's mission to the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) and the country's cultural attaché office in Paris, the honorary membership of the Iranian academy was awarded to Charles-Henri de Fouchécour.

The ceremony was attended by a number of renowned experts of Persian language, professors, orientalists as well as ambassadors and officials of Persian speaking countries in UNESCO.

The acclaimed French writer, translator, and the former professor at Sorbonne University in Paris has also been teaching Persian language at the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (Inalco). He founded Abstracta Iranica in 1978, and translated verses of the Iranian poet, Hafez and Shams Tabrizi Articles attributed to Shams Tabrizi, two prominent Persian classic books.

He was born in 1925 in Morocco until the age of 17. De Fouchécour learned Arabic Language and religious texts in Algeria, Tunisia and Lyon of France.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish