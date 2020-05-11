President condoles martyrdom of Iranian Navy forces

His condolence message addressing Army Commander Abdolrahim Mousavi read that the tragic accident for a vessel of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy and the martyrdom and injury of a group of Navy personnel that took place during a naval exercise to increase national security and maintain and strengthen the country's defense readiness, caused deep grief and sorrow.

Praising the services of the homeland defenders, he said, "I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the zealous soldiers, and the bereaved families."

Nineteen crewmen were killed and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistic vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a number of Navy vessels were conducting exercises near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports, the Navy said in a statement on Monday.

8072**1430

