Iran's foreign exchange bank reserves in appropriate condition, CBI governor says

He made these remarks in a meeting themed 'Banking system and Surge in Iran's Production'.

"These achievements have been achieved through the efforts of the banking system and due to the correct policy of the central bank, and if the banking system is supported, we will see greater achievements in the future," Hemmati added.

Regarding the credit policies of the Central Bank of Iran, the Chairman of the Monetary and Credit Council emphasized that special attention has been paid to the issue of production based on this policy.

He said that the Central Bank of Iran has taken effective steps such as granting facilities to propulsion companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises and Knowledge-based companies have taken steps to support this sector, and in this regard, special attention has been paid to the financing of enterprises and the production chain.

Hemmati addressed the achievements of the Central Bank's monetary policy and said that the most important monetary policy has been to control inflation and control its trend, and this achievement has been achieved despite the sanctions and the special situation of sales and oil prices."

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish