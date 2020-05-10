May 10, 2020, 3:36 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83782663
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's foreign exchange bank reserves in appropriate condition, CBI governor says

Iran's foreign exchange bank reserves in appropriate condition, CBI governor says

Tehran, May 10, IRNA - Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati on Sunday stated that the most important monetary policy is to curb inflation, said that despite the decrease in oil revenues under the influence of oppressive sanctions and a sharp decline in oil prices, the situation of the country's foreign exchange bank reserves is appropriate and unprecedented in the country's history.

He made these remarks in a meeting themed 'Banking system and Surge in Iran's Production'.

"These achievements have been achieved through the efforts of the banking system and due to the correct policy of the central bank, and if the banking system is supported, we will see greater achievements in the future," Hemmati added.

Regarding the credit policies of the Central Bank of Iran, the Chairman of the Monetary and Credit Council emphasized that special attention has been paid to the issue of production based on this policy.

He said that the Central Bank of Iran has taken effective steps such as granting facilities to propulsion companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises and Knowledge-based companies have taken steps to support this sector, and in this regard, special attention has been paid to the financing of enterprises and the production chain.

Hemmati addressed the achievements of the Central Bank's monetary policy and said that the most important monetary policy has been to control inflation and control its trend, and this achievement has been achieved despite the sanctions and the special situation of sales and oil prices."

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 0 =